Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Then and now: What McConnell and others said about Merrick Garland in 2016 vs. after Ginsburg's death

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
What Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham have said about Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

In Ginsburg death, nation loses a titan of the law, trailblazer for women's rights

 Our View: After Ginsburg death, McConnell's bid to slam through a successor is cynical and hypocritical.
USATODAY.com

Mourners leave tributes to Ginsburg at high court

 Mourners have dropped off bouquets and gathered outside the Supreme Court early Saturday in quiet tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Sept...
USATODAY.com

Ginsburg confidante shares memories after Supreme Court justice's death

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at the age of 87. George Washington University law professor Jeffrey Rosen first met Ginsburg in an..
CBS News

'When daughters are beloved as much as sons': 11 powerful quotes from Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke her mind, spanning everything from the #MeToo movement, gender parity and the Supreme Court decision she would overturn.
USATODAY.com

Merrick Garland Merrick Garland American judge


Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Republicans vow to vote on Trump pick

 Senate leader Mitch McConnell said he will push ahead within hours of Supreme Court justice's death.
BBC News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

The Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Live Updates

 The death of Justice Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, has injected new uncertainty into the presidential election and sparked a..
NYTimes.com

Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader

Sen. Schumer Tries Stand-Up Alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Tells Great Joke

 Senator Chuck Schumer just tried his hand at stand-up alongside one of the comedy greats, Jerry Seinfeld, and we gotta say ... he ain't half bad!!! Chuck was in..
TMZ.com
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises [Video]

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises

Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

In masks, Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial, Trump at Pennsylvania crash site

 NEW YORK, Sept. 11 (Reuters) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, both masked, joined New York's somber 19th..
WorldNews

Democrats unveil new agenda for economic recovery and climate action

 US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) look on during a news conference at the US..
The Verge

Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump's alleged comments on troops, McCain

 Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the president's alleged comments about U.S. troops and the late-Senator John McCain.
CBS News

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump's judicial nominees and response to COVID-19 pandemic

 South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss President Trump's newly-released list of potential judicial nominees as well as the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Graham praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a 'trailblazer' who 'served with honor and distinction'

 Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at 87, as a “trailblazer” who...
FOXNews.com

Then and now: What McConnell and others said about Merrick Garland in 2016 vs. after Ginsburg's death

 What Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham have said about Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.
USATODAY.com

Lindsey Graham: 'Stay Tuned' for More Mueller News

 Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hinted at revealing more damaging information related to how the Russia investigation was conducted, saying Thursday night, "stay...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS NewsDaily Caller

Tweets about this