|
Then and now: What McConnell and others said about Merrick Garland in 2016 vs. after Ginsburg's death
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
What Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham have said about Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
In Ginsburg death, nation loses a titan of the law, trailblazer for women's rightsOur View: After Ginsburg death, McConnell's bid to slam through a successor is cynical and hypocritical.
USATODAY.com
Mourners leave tributes to Ginsburg at high courtMourners have dropped off bouquets and gathered outside the Supreme Court early Saturday in quiet tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Ginsburg confidante shares memories after Supreme Court justice's deathSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at the age of 87. George Washington University law professor Jeffrey Rosen first met Ginsburg in an..
CBS News
'When daughters are beloved as much as sons': 11 powerful quotes from Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader Ginsburg spoke her mind, spanning everything from the #MeToo movement, gender parity and the Supreme Court decision she would overturn.
USATODAY.com
Merrick Garland American judge
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Republicans vow to vote on Trump pickSenate leader Mitch McConnell said he will push ahead within hours of Supreme Court justice's death.
BBC News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
The Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Live UpdatesThe death of Justice Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, has injected new uncertainty into the presidential election and sparked a..
NYTimes.com
Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader
Sen. Schumer Tries Stand-Up Alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Tells Great JokeSenator Chuck Schumer just tried his hand at stand-up alongside one of the comedy greats, Jerry Seinfeld, and we gotta say ... he ain't half bad!!! Chuck was in..
TMZ.com
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:17Published
In masks, Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial, Trump at Pennsylvania crash siteNEW YORK, Sept. 11 (Reuters) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, both masked, joined New York's somber 19th..
WorldNews
Democrats unveil new agenda for economic recovery and climate actionUS Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) look on during a news conference at the US..
The Verge
Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina
Lindsey Graham says Comey will testify before a Senate committee the day after the first presidential debate.
NYTimes.com
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump's alleged comments on troops, McCainSenator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the president's alleged comments about U.S. troops and the late-Senator John McCain.
CBS News
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump's judicial nominees and response to COVID-19 pandemicSouth Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss President Trump's newly-released list of potential judicial nominees as well as the..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this