Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Dominic Raab's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a visit to the US when he left his gun on a plane at London's Heathrow Airport on Frirday. The gun was reportedly found by a cleaner. A Metropolitan Police...
Dominic Raab has dismissed claims by leading scientists that new lockdown measures announced by the prime minister are "trivial" and don't go far enough. The foreign secretary insisted the government has taken a "balanced approach" which protects "gains" in combatting the virus and businesses. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said the nation faces an“unquestionably difficult” winter and warned the latest restrictions couldlast for the next six months.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye has argued that the aviation sector is crucial to restarting the UK economy following the Covid-19 outbreak, insisted the UK needs open borders with travellers tested on arrival. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Holidaymakers travel back to the UK from Mykonos to London Heathrow just hoursbefore the Government deadline to have to self-isolate for 14 days comes intoforce. Brits returning from seven Greek Islands will have to quarantine as of4am Wednesday morning.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport after the Czech Republic, Switzerlandand Jamaica were added to the Government's quarantine list. Travellersreturning from the three countries after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
The driver of a lorry which hit two cars before crashing into a house in south-east London has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene in Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, shortly after 8am on Monday following the collision. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A 13-year-old boy has died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium. Met Police officers were called just before 7am on Monday to a residential building in Olympic Way, Wembley, following reports that a teenager had fallen. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police’s central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain’s most senior police officer has denied that the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist branding the label unhelpful. “I think it is a contested definition. I think it means all sorts of things to different people. I don’t think it’s helpful” the Metropolitan Police Commissioner tells Channel 4 News. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn