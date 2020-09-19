Global  
 

Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane

Saturday, 19 September 2020
Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on planeDominic Raab's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a visit to the US when he left his gun on a plane at London's Heathrow Airport on Frirday. The gun was reportedly found by a cleaner. A Metropolitan Police...
Dominic Raab's bodyguard 'left gun on plane'

 The foreign secretary was returning to London when the incident is reported to have happened.
BBC News
