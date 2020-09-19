Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a visit to the US when he left his gun on a plane at London's Dominic Raab 's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a visit to the US when he left his gun on a plane at London's Heathrow Airport on Frirday. The gun was reportedly found by a cleaner. A Metropolitan Police ... 👓 View full article

