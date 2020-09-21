|
Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny demanded Monday that Russia return the clothes he was wearing on the day he fell into a coma in Siberia, calling it “a crucial piece of evidence” in the nerve agent poisoning he is being treated for at a German hospital. In a blog post Monday, Navalny said the Novichok nerve agent was found “in and on” his body, and said the clothes taken off him when he was hospitalized in Siberia a month ago after collapsing on a Russian flight are “very important material evidence.” “I demand that my clothes be carefully packed in a plastic bag and returned to me,” the 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator wrote. Navalny,...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist
Poisoned opposition leader demands his clothes back from RussiaAlexei Navalny, still hospitalized in Germany after poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent, says Russia kept his clothes, which are "very important" evidence.
CBS News
Will Europe use the Navalny Card for New Sanctions Against RussiaAs expected, Alexei Navalny's case is seriously tearing apart relationship between European Union and Russian Federation. The alleged "poisoning" of the..
WorldNews
Russian Novichok scientist apologizes to Alexei NavalnyMoscow – A scientist involved in the secret Soviet program to create the Novichok nerve agent has apologized to the Russian opposition politician Alexei..
WorldNews
Moscow Capital of Russia
Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:06Published
How Rafale jets will impact India-China LAC tussle: Lt Gen DS Hooda explains
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:49Published
Siberia Geographical region in Russia
Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walkingMOSCOW - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was seen walking down the stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed on Saturday, five days after a..
WorldNews
Siberia landscape scarred by climate changeScientists are warning about the consequences of vast swathes of ground thawing in Siberia.
BBC News
Associates of Putin critic Alexei Navalny say he was poisoned at Siberian hotelAssociates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say he was likely poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent at a hotel in Siberia, not at an airport as..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this