Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body

How Rafale jets will impact India-China LAC tussle: Lt Gen DS Hooda explains



India and China will hold Corps Commander level talks for the 6th time since June 2020. The talks are aimed at resolving the simmering situation at the LAC in Ladakh. The first five Corps Commander level talks have not been able to make much headway. However, coming in the backdrop of the high level meetings between Foreign and Defence Ministers of India & China in Moscow, there is some optimism about the latest talks. The Defence Minister had told Parliament that has tried on several occasions has tried to alter the status quo through aggressive means in at the LAC in Ladakh. He had also added that China has not honoured any of the agreements reached so far during talks at various levels. The latest round of talks also come as Indian Air Force conducted familiarization sorties of the recently acquired Rafale jets in Ladakh. So what impact will the Rafale jets have on the situation at the LAC? How will it boost India’s chances against the Chinese PLA? Watch Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda answer all these questions.

