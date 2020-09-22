Global  
 

PM Modi to hold talks with Sri Lankan counterpart on September 26

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
PM Modi to hold talks with Sri Lankan counterpart on September 26New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26 via video conference, sources...
