PM Modi to hold talks with Sri Lankan counterpart on September 26
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26 via video conference, sources...
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri Lankan politician, current Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia
New Delhi Capital of India
