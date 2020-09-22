RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when his place in the playing XI was confirmed to him. Displaying a range of shots and confidence in striking the ball hard and clean, the 20-year-old scored a 42-ball 56 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. “I was very nervous upon hearing the news of making my debut. But when I came to bat I settled down after playing a few balls,” Padikkal told Chahal during an interaction after the match. Padikkal said he has learnt a lot from RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli. “The last one...
RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) defended the score of 163/5 against SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the third match of IPL 2020, on the back of debutant Devdutt Padikkal's 56 runs off 42 balls and brilliant performance of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who took three crucial wickets. Talking about his...
As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.
A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. While speaking in a press conference, SRH Captain David Warner said, "For us, no communication, that was just poor... coming in the new venue there is a few challenges." Sunrisers Hyderabad was all-out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs.
Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."
Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."
A 70-yr-old woman from Kerala has dedicated her life to end homelessness and suffering of stray dogs. Rukminiamma has built a safe haven for stray dogs near her roadside house. Rukminiamma lives in a small house in Kodimatha Kottayam with her daughter who works at a petrol pump. Most of the stray canines Rukminiamma shelters are injured and handicapped. On multiple occasions, she woke up to dogs being dropped at her doorstep. Rukminiamma and her daughter run on a limited income but her love for dogs is unmatched. As author Orhan Pamuk says in his book My name is Red, "Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen."
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:13Published
A 70-year-old poor lady pets more than 60 dogs in Kerala's Kottayam irrespective of her low income. Rukminiamma lives near Kodimatha Kottayam on road side in a small house. Her daughter works at a petrol pump, and with the little income they manage the living of both dogs and themselves. She brought these dogs from the street, and they mainly include injured and handicapped. Multiple times, she woke up to dogs dropped by people at her doorstep.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event. Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia and footballer Afshan Ashiq also spoke at the event. PM Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during online Fit India Dialogue. Watch PM Modi's answer to Milind Soman's question on how he handles criticism.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:57Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online 'Fit India Dialogue', to celebrate the first anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement'. PM Modi interacted with fitness influencers and citizens during the 'Fit India Dialogue'. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also took part in the event. Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers participated in the event.'Fit India Movement' was launched on 29 August 2019 to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event. "I do not go to gym, I keep doing activities whenever I get time. One can stay fit even by working out at home without machines," Milind Soman said. Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia and footballer Afshan Ashiq also spoke at the event. PM Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during online Fit India Dialogue.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13Published