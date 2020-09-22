Global  
 

RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt PadikkalConsidered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when his place in the playing XI was confirmed to him. Displaying a range of shots and confidence in striking the ball hard and clean, the 20-year-old scored a 42-ball 56 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. “I was very nervous upon hearing the news of making my debut. But when I came to bat I settled down after playing a few balls,” Padikkal told Chahal during an interaction after the match. Padikkal said he has learnt a lot from RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli. “The last one...
