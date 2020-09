Imagination Junkie Millie Bobby Brown in #EnolaHolmes reminds me so much of #Fleabag, especially when she's sassing, or shocking the B… https://t.co/WC2ofAk0Hv 4 minutes ago SilverScreen Analysis "Enola Holmes" (REVIEW) Millie Bobby Brown Leads This Charming Adventure! #EnolaHolmes #EnolaHolmesNetflix https://t.co/GDY0NaozMo 51 minutes ago Cineskop Review: Millie Bobby Brown's spunky 'Enola Holmes' is worthy of Sherlock's good name https://t.co/tbxz97ePQZ 1 hour ago Hauterfly #EnolaHolmes is a reminder that one must never, ever, underestimate a lady! Millie Bobby Brown as the charming and… https://t.co/7q1AbLdcKJ 1 hour ago Micheal Soriano RT @usatodaylife: Review: Millie Bobby Brown's spunky 'Enola Holmes' is worthy of Sherlock's good name https://t.co/JWmGWoT1f7 1 hour ago USA TODAY Life Review: Millie Bobby Brown's spunky 'Enola Holmes' is worthy of Sherlock's good name https://t.co/JWmGWoT1f7 1 hour ago Digital Spy We got a chance to watch #EnolaHomes ahead of time, and while the mystery isn’t the most complicated in Holmes-fami… https://t.co/JuIxVI0kHi 1 hour ago Flictual Enola Holmes Review: A Feminist Sherlock Spin-Off for the Brexit Era Enola Holmes review: Millie Bobby Brown plays… https://t.co/eILkN9ulkS 2 hours ago