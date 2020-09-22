Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No-deal Brexit could hit economy three times harder than coronavirus, think tank warns

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
No-deal Brexit could hit economy three times harder than coronavirus, think tank warnsBritain's failure to reach an agreement with the EU in post-Brexit trade talks could hit the economy three times harder than coronavirus, a think tank has warned. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: How can India revive growth?

How can India revive growth? 24:32

 India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months to the end of June this year. Experts fear further disruptions in growth as businesses continue to...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit letter warns of 7,000-truck queues in Kent

 Exporters to the EU face two-day delays to trade after transition period ends, a cabinet minister warns.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 100 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 100 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she cannot support the United Kingdom Internal MarketBill.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration

 A new migration pact is set to be announced, but the measures are likely to face some opposition.
BBC News
EU wants to improve air traffic control and cut continent's carbon footprint [Video]

EU wants to improve air traffic control and cut continent's carbon footprint

Delays, waiting to land or resorting to longer flight paths because of busy air corridors are just three examples of increased jet fuel consumption.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Most monogamous Americans agree keeping the spark alive in lockdown is a challenge [Video]

Most monogamous Americans agree keeping the spark alive in lockdown is a challenge

Nearly half of Americans in a relationship said it's been difficult to keep the spark alive with their partner during the pandemic, according to new research.And though keeping the spark alive has been..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Coronavirus: France unveils 'historic' €100 billion stimulus plan to kickstart sick economy [Video]

Coronavirus: France unveils 'historic' €100 billion stimulus plan to kickstart sick economy

The French economy shrank by a massive 13.8 per cent in the three months to June as lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 hit hard.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:42Published
Americans working from home are feeling pressured to be available at all hours of the day [Video]

Americans working from home are feeling pressured to be available at all hours of the day

Sixty-five percent of Americans working from home during the coronavirus pandemic are working longer hours than ever before, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans working from home..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this

Irek001959

CONTROVERSIALIST BBC News - Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration https://t.co/O1ncuPAjKV 25 minutes ago

trueAbelass

Rainer Müller BBC News - Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration https://t.co/n3ZMQe3aaI 36 minutes ago

Tommy_Johnson92

Tommy Johnson Interesting Poland and Hungary have resisted illegal immigration? They are not suffering from rape gangs, knife cr… https://t.co/u2QvxIfiKa 39 minutes ago

atrefugees

National Refugee Institute RT @taga_ew: #Europe #migration: #EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration : "Mandatory Solidarity Mechanism" will oblige each member stat… 53 minutes ago

taga_ew

Ellen Wasylina 🇺🇸🇫🇷 #Europe #migration: #EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration : "Mandatory Solidarity Mechanism" will oblige each… https://t.co/RD4uh28FzF 55 minutes ago

AutopostSandpit

Autopost Sandpit #4 Europe News : Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration - A new migration pact is set to be a… https://t.co/5ZUQQ1g1FU 2 hours ago

MencariLink

Samsul Bahari Mencari Link Download Video Bokep OK https://t.co/V2YfTf41Qg Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration: A new migration pact is set to… https://t.co/4fn5o8eYAb 3 hours ago

JC41611355

JC Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration - BBC News https://t.co/LOjAx6Bd1Y 4 hours ago