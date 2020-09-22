Global  
 

October to feature a rare Halloween 'blue moon'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
October will feature the moon event of the year. The month will have two full moons, including one on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
 A second full moon in October will light up the night sky for trick-or-treaters.

A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky

 2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
Zipline Ghost Gives Out Candy for Socially Distanced Halloween

 Folks are coming up with super creative ways to have a safe and socially distanced Halloween ... like this zipline ghost that's giving out candy, and beers!!! Ya..
Less Americans Will Celebrate Halloween [Video]

Less Americans Will Celebrate Halloween

According to a survey this week from the National Retailers' Federation less Americans will celebrate Halloween. Just 58% of Americans surveyed say they will celebrate Halloween. However, average Halloween spending per person is expected to hit a record high of $91.12 this year Business Insider reports that Halloween spending serves as a proxy for holiday shopping. The survey points to a strong season for retailers this year, according to DataTrek.

Blue Moon To Appear In Sky On Halloween 2020 [Video]

A Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up The Sky On Halloween [Video]

A Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up The Sky On Halloween

Spooky season is almost upon us — and this year it will be a little bit spookier. Katie Johnston reports.

Halloween Brings Extra Spooky Spectacle With Rare Full 'Blue Moon' [Video]

Halloween Brings Extra Spooky Spectacle With Rare Full 'Blue Moon'

Halloween is going to include an extra spooky spectacle this year with a rare lunar event. Not only will there be a full moon on Halloween night, but it will also be a rare “Blue Moon.” Katie..

Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is a mixed bag all around

 NEW YORK (AP) — Roving grown-ups tossing candy at kids waiting on lawns. Drive-thru Halloween haunts. Yard parties instead of block parties and parades. Wider...
Alton Brown Sets ‘Good Eats’ Halloween Special at Food Network

 Alton Brown and Food Network have cooked up a wickedly sweet Halloween treat for “Good Eats” fans: The cable channel will air a new “Good Eats” primetime...
Disney World and Rivals Have New Tricks for Halloween Treats

 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Halloween Horror Nights have been canceled this year, but this doesn't mean that Central Florida resorts aren't cashing...
