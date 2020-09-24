Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge orders Eric Trump to testify before Election Day

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Judge orders Eric Trump to testify before Election DayEric Trump must respond to a subpoena by the New York Attorney General Letitia James President Donald Trump’s middle son is being forced to testify after he has been avoiding it for months. Eric Trump sits as an executive in the Trump Organization and is being subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General in regards to an investigation into the president’s real estate properties. The organization is being accused of inflating the values on some of its properties. According to CNBC, back in 1996 Trump bought a property in Westchester County, New York, for $7.5 million but in 2012...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s Election Night Wish

Trump’s Election Night Wish 01:02

 President Donald Trump is hoping federal courts will back his call for the election winner to be declared hours after polls close on Election Day.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eric Trump Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist

Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election [Video]

Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump’s son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family’s company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Court orders Eric Trump to testify before New York AG

 The New York attorney general is investigating whether President Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud.
CBS News

Eric Trump must sit for deposition in NY investigation before Election Day, judge rules

 The president's son had been trying to push the deposition off until after Election Day.
USATODAY.com
Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition [Video]

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election. Last month, the AG's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents. The AG's office is investigating into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Letitia James Letitia James Attorney General of the state of New York

New York AG Says She'll Release Police Body Cam Video Early in Excessive Force Cases

 New York's Attorney General is indignant local authorities in the Daniel Prude and other cases have kept body cam video under wraps for months, and she's..
TMZ.com
As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue [Video]

As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue

New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association. CNN reports James has launched a stunningly bold suit to dissolve America's top gun lobby group. The NRA is one of the most feared forces in American politics, spending billions to weaken gun control initiatives after mass shootings. It has also transformed the American constitutional right to bear arms into a cultural cause that dominates conservative politics.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published
New York Sues To Dissolve The NRA [Video]

New York Sues To Dissolve The NRA

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced she will attempt to dissolve the NRA. The NRA, or National Rifle Association, has been accused of breaking the law, says CNN. It's senior leadership is accused of violating laws governing non-profit groups. They are also accused of using millions from the organization's reserves for personal use and tax fraud. James has alleged that current and former NRA leadership "instituted a culture of self-dealing mismanagement".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump on accepting election results: "we're going to have to see what happens"

 President Trump on Wednesday night refused to say if he would accept the results of the upcoming election. The comments came as the president continued to..
CBS News

Ginsburg Remembered as Champion of Justice as Struggle Continues Over Her Successor

 Long lines of mourners waited outside the Supreme Court to pay their respects, but President Trump again made clear he would not honor her dying wish that..
NYTimes.com

President Trump Makes Sexist Dig at Meghan Markle

 President Trump resorted to one of his favorite pastimes -- insulting women -- making a sexist comment about Meghan Markle ... all because she dared to encourage..
TMZ.com

US election: Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power

 The president also predicted the election result will be determined before the Supreme Court.
BBC News

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Canadian woman charged over ricin letter sent to Trump

 A Canadian woman accused of sending a ricin poison-laced letter to Donald Trump was formally charged on Tuesday with threatening the President of the United..
WorldNews

'Trouble spelling': AOC hits back at ex-QAnon supporter and GOP candidate Marjorie Greene over 'dumb ...

 New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has hit back at GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene after the former QAnon supporter made an apparent jibe..
WorldNews

Schitt's Creek is a real place, and you can visit it in upstate New York

 The Beekman 1802 Mercantile in Sharon Springs partnered with Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek to bring the Rose Apothecary to life in Upstate New York.
USATODAY.com

'Horrific act of violence': Rochester, New York, grieves for 2 students killed in mass shooting that injured 14 others

 The shooting that left 2 people dead and 14 others injured brought further tumult to a city already gripped by civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
USATODAY.com

The Trump Organization The Trump Organization Businesses owned by Donald Trump

White House Warns WaPo Reporters: We're Building A 'Very Large' Dossier On You [Video]

White House Warns WaPo Reporters: We're Building A 'Very Large' Dossier On You

The Trump administration has announced it is going after a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter and other journalists who report things it dislikes. According to CNN, the White House said Thursday it was compiling a 'very large' dossier on reporter David Fahrenthold. Farenthold, Josh Dawsey, and Joshua Partlow co-wrote an article detailing business dealings between the Trump Organization and the US government.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

CNBC CNBC American television business news channel

Custom iOS 14 widgets have become a TikTok flex

 -The most exciting part of iOS 14 isn’t picture-in-picture video display or the app library — it’s widgets.

Instead of once-boring app icons for..
The Verge

Blame the system for FinCen files, not the banks, experts urge

 The leaked FinCen files which sent banking stocks tumbling on Monday should be viewed as exposing flaws in the regulatory system, not wrongdoing by banks,..
WorldNews

Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

This week was the deadline for ByteDance to divorce itself of TikTok over security concerns, but at press time..
The Verge
Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election? [Video]

Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election?

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo said stock markets should prepare for volatility to balloon after Election Day. Wells Fargo head of rates strategy Michael Schumacher told CNBC's Trading Nation that options are showing greater volatility. "The big takeaway is three month options vol is still quite high, and it has not really come down." According to Business Insider Schumacher thinks investors will flock to US Treasuries due to greater volatility. The US-10 year yield may fall to 0.40% from around 0.68%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Westchester County, New York Westchester County, New York County in New York, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin [Video]

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing. Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend. McMaster's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court Scheme [Video]

Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court Scheme

The Senate Majority Leader is moving quickly with plans to confirm whomever President Donald Trump chooses to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published
When Will Trump Announce SCOTUS Pick [Video]

When Will Trump Announce SCOTUS Pick

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he would announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday. The President has been fielding advice and floating potential nominees to a wide orbit of advisers. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this

nashtechcouncil

nashtechcouncil Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream - The Verge - All Posts https://t.co/yItgNRUaiW 4 days ago

ClaytonNazareno

Clayton Nazareno 🇧🇷 Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream https://t.co/GtHvakiuCh 5 days ago

fredhermelin

Frédéric Hermelin 🎬 Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream https://t.co/F48MhuaoN5 5 days ago

digihutme

digihutme solopreneur Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream https://t.co/2WTIkG7MVv via @Verge #tiktok… https://t.co/WjPoIMK1x5 5 days ago

finalexecutive

Final Executive Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream. Instagram’s former final boss reportedly held preli…. 5 days ago

instazood_

instazood Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over #TikTok, but it’s fun to dream #Instagram’s former CEO reportedly held preli… https://t.co/VM8mTWzmGP 5 days ago

instazood

instazood Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over #TikTok, but it’s fun to dream. Instagram’s former CEO reportedly held preli… https://t.co/023N7DEoRk 5 days ago

pstAsiatech

Paul Triolo Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream - The Verge https://t.co/UpvM29BYu9 5 days ago