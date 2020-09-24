|
Judge orders Eric Trump to testify before Election Day
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Eric Trump must respond to a subpoena by the New York Attorney General Letitia James President Donald Trump’s middle son is being forced to testify after he has been avoiding it for months. Eric Trump sits as an executive in the Trump Organization and is being subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General in regards to an investigation into the president’s real estate properties. The organization is being accused of inflating the values on some of its properties. According to CNBC, back in 1996 Trump bought a property in Westchester County, New York, for $7.5 million but in 2012...
