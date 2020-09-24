Global  
 

eBay Workers Who Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple to Plead Guilty

Thursday, 24 September 2020
eBay Workers Who Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple to Plead GuiltyFour former eBay Inc. employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the home of a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter critical of the auction site, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. "Four former employees of (hash)eBay are scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 8 at 2pm via zoom in federal court in (hash)Boston," according to a tweet from the official account of the U.S....
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics

eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics 00:34

 Four of seven former eBay Inc. employees are to plead guilty for their participation in tormenting a Massachusetts couple. According to Newser, the couple ran an online newsletter critical of the auction website. Federal prosecutors say the group's campaign of intimidation included sending live...

