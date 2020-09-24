|
eBay Workers Who Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple to Plead Guilty
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Four former eBay Inc. employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the home of a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter critical of the auction site, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. "Four former employees of (hash)eBay are scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 8 at 2pm via zoom in federal court in (hash)Boston," according to a tweet from the official account of the U.S....
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
eBay American multinational e-commerce corporation
Nvidia reveals what to expect from its $1,499 RTX 3090, on sale tomorrowNvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card seemed to be the 4K gaming champ we’d been waiting for at $699 — except most of us are still waiting a week after launch...
The Verge
Former eBay workers to plead guilty in cyberstalking caseFour former employees are expected to plead guilty next month for their role in the intimidation scheme.
CBS News
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailersPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both..
The Verge
Plea Answer to a claim made by someone in a criminal case under common law using the adversarial system
Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States
Bishop Talbert Swan Says President Trump's 'Anarchist' Cities Threat Distracts VotersPresident Trump's trying to keep voters' eyes off the prize of racial equality -- at least that's how NAACP leader Bishop Talbert Swan is viewing Trump's latest..
TMZ.com
8-year-old boy receives bionic "Hero Arm"This 8-year-old boy from Massachusetts just got a bionic arm that not only makes him look like a superhero – it allows him to act like a kid.
CBS News
Nature: Seals on Cape Cod"Sunday Morning" takes us to Head of the Meadow Beach at Cape Cod National Seashore in North Truro, Massachusetts, where seals are enjoying the last days of..
CBS News
Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.
Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to HeatReporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
USATODAY.com
Heat rally to stun Celtics in Game 2 for 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finalsMiami overcame a 17-point deficit, walloped Boston in the third quarter and closed out the fourth for a 106-101 win and 2-0 lead in the East finals.
USATODAY.com
You're So Busted: 11 Freshman Ejected For Violating COVID-19 Protocols
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this