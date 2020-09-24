eBay Workers Who Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple to Plead Guilty Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Four former eBay Inc. employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the home of a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter critical of the auction site, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. "Four former employees of (hash)eBay are scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 8 at 2pm via zoom in federal court in (hash) Boston ," according to a tweet from the official account of the U.S.


