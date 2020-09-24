‘Life goes on,’ BTS tells world youth amid COVID-19 crisis in UNGA message Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

K-pop superstars BTS delivered a powerful message to young people around the world who are struggling to cope with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. BTS were invited to speak at the 75th United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA ), joining world leaders, industry and civil society. The General Debate of the 75th session is from Sept. 22 to 29 but due to COVID-19, many participants had to deliver their speeches through videos. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore joined BTS in a pre-recorded video released on Sept. 23 that focused on helping the youth around the world during the health crisis. "Things might not feel right now, but we can use this time to think about how we can...


