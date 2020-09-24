|
'AGT' judge Howie Mandel on champ Brandon Leake: In hard times, 'the win has given the world hope'
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake's timely, moving message of empathy connected with 'AGT' viewers, leading him to victory in Season 15.
|
|
|
