'AGT' judge Howie Mandel on champ Brandon Leake: In hard times, 'the win has given the world hope'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake's timely, moving message of empathy connected with 'AGT' viewers, leading him to victory in Season 15.
 Speaking with Morgan Hoffman following his latest performance, "America's Got Talent" finalist Brandon Leake shares how long it took for him to write his latest spoken word poem inspired by his daughter. "America's Got Talent" airs on City TV on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

