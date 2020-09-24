|
3-day 'Rail roko' starts in Punjab against farm bills
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
New Delhi: Farmers in Punjab on Thursday began their three-day 'rail roko' agitation to protest against the three farm bills while the Ferozepur Railway division suspended the operation of special trains due to the stir. Railway authorities said 14 pairs of special trains will remain suspended from September 24 till 26. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety...
