3-day 'Rail roko' starts in Punjab against farm bills

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
3-day 'Rail roko' starts in Punjab against farm billsNew Delhi: Farmers in Punjab on Thursday began their three-day 'rail roko' agitation to protest against the three farm bills while the Ferozepur Railway division suspended the operation of special trains due to the stir. Railway authorities said 14 pairs of special trains will remain suspended from September 24 till 26. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Farm bill row: Navjot Sidhu protests; farmers in Rewari, Vadodara hail bills

Farm bill row: Navjot Sidhu protests; farmers in Rewari, Vadodara hail bills 03:42

 Punjab MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday staged a protest against the farm bills which, he said, will "ruin" the farming community. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was accompanied by his supporters, sat on a tractor here and held placards that read, "We are united in fight...

Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges [Video]

Watch: Farmer groups hold ‘rail roko’ in Punjab; BJP & Congress trade charges

Farmer groups in Punjab have started their three day long ‘rail roko’ agitation against the three agriculture bills. Farmers were seen gathering on railway tracks as part of their protests. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits' three-day rail roko protest. The call for 'rail roko' agitation was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and later different farmers' outfits extended their support to it. Parliament has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and they now await the President’s nod to become laws. Meanwhile, BJP and the Congress are involved in a war of words over the bills. While Congress said that the BJP government is trying to make farmers slaves and help their ‘corporate friends’, BJP has hit back saying that the Congress should have discussed their issues in Parliament rather than boycott the session. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:12Published

Pakistan government files money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif, family

 ISLAMABAD: The government has filed a Rs 7 billion ($41.9 million) against the leader of the opposition and his family. Shahbaz, 69, is the younger brother of..
WorldNews

Farm Bills: Railways cancels 28 special trains as Punjab farmers begin 3-day 'rail roko' agitation

 Farmer bodies in Punjab today began their 3-day 'rail roko' agitation to lodge their protest against the three farm bills passed by the Union Cabinet. Due to the..
DNA

Farm bills row: Congress workers hold tractor rally in Ludhiana [Video]

Farm bills row: Congress workers hold tractor rally in Ludhiana

Congress workers along with a group of farmers held a tractor rally at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on September 23. The protest was against the passing of new agriculture reform bills in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News [Video]

Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News

The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that Pakistan is using drones to dump weapons like AK-47s across the Line of Control at night, revealing that Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published
Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row [Video]

Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row

Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published

Farm Bills: Congress begins nationwide protest, Punjab farmers organise 3-day 'rail roko' agitation

 The Congress will begin its nearly two-month-long nationwide agitation from today against the Centre for passing the farm bills during the monsoon session of...
