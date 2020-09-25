Global  
 

Judge says US must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Judge says US must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by FridayWASHINGTON: A US judge said Thursday the Trump administration must either delay a ban on US app stores offering TikTok for download or file legal papers defending the decision by Friday. The US Commerce Department order banning Apple Inc...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban 00:33

 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this weekend. TikTok filed a request Wednesday afternoon for "preliminary injunctive relief" that would...

One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok denies China vets Australian videos

 TikTok Australia has denied the Chinese Communist Party wields power over content during a parliamentary inquiry in Canberra.
SBS

Trump says safety will be the dominant factor in his TikTok decision

 Trump says safety will be the dominant factor in his TikTok decision ......
WorldNews

Current state of technology and social media in the U.S.

 Facebook announced the removal of hundreds of Russian-linked accounts, pages and groups. The Justice Department is trying to force big tech to take..
CBS News

TikTok owners await approval for Chinese export license

 ByteDance says it has applied to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce for the license and is awaiting a reply.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump blasted for suggesting he might not honor vote [Video]

Trump blasted for suggesting he might not honor vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published

Trump and Biden Court Catholic Vote, in Very Different Ways

 Joseph Biden’s supporters are highlighting his Catholic faith and values while President Trump, with a Supreme Court selection looming, is operating on the..
NYTimes.com

At Pentagon, Fears Grow That Trump Will Pull Military Into Election Unrest

 Defense Department officials said top generals could resign if Mr. Trump ordered the active-duty military into the streets to quell election protests.
NYTimes.com

As Trump Considers Amy Coney Barrett, He Faces a Tightrope

 His pick is likely to galvanize Democrats while bringing him few new voters, and could hurt some Republican Senate incumbents. But the president needs to steer..
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories September 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 25th: More Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville; Trump introduces health care plan; Greece and Turkey trade accusations..
USATODAY.com

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

Decision to speed up 2020 census not made by Census Bureau, internal report says

 The Department of Commerce's inspector general warned the shortened schedule "increases the risks to the accuracy of the 2020 Census."
CBS News
Trump to Block TikTok, WeChat App Downloads Starting Sunday [Video]

Trump to Block TikTok, WeChat App Downloads Starting Sunday

The Trump administration's Commerce Department announced it would ban the apps on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

TikTok and WeChat both managed to avoid their Sunday bans

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Friday, it looked like the US was ready to ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat, two popular China-based..
The Verge

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Yes, Amazon Luna dodges Apple’s cloud gaming rules — when will Nvidia and Google?

 Image: Amazon

You might be wondering: “Did Amazon just break Apple’s App Store guidelines by bringing a cloud gaming service to iPhone?” And I..
The Verge

Apple will no longer make you return your whole Apple Watch if the Solo Loop doesn’t fit

 Image: Apple

Apple announced a new Solo Loop band with no clasps or buckles last week, but some customers found that if the watch band they ordered..
The Verge
Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees [Video]

Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees

A group of Apple's critics - including Spotify Technology, Match Group and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games - have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

