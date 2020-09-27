Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK

Watch: Police baton-charge Youth Congress workers demanding CM Pinarayi's resignation



Police baton-charged Youth Congress workers who were staging a protest in Wayanad demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. NIA has so far arraigned 25 persons as accused in the case. Of this, 20 have been arrested. On July 5, 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26