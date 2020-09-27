Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Customs officials said hospital material and plastic was found in the shipment, in breach of rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Monday

 This is the fourth virtual summit of PM Modi with any global Leader during the COVID-19 crisis after he virtually met with leaders of Australia, EU & Sri Lanka.
DNA

India to support Sri Lanka boost its defence, security

 Kicking off the first virtual bilateral summit in the neighbourhood, India and Sri Lanka sought to advance defence and security cooperation, while India promised..
IndiaTimes

India announces $15 million grant for Sri Lanka to strengthening Buddhist ties

 In a major push to strengthen Buddhist cultural link between India and Sri Lanka, New Delhi has announced $15 million grant to Colombo. The development is the..
DNA

Customs Customs authority or agency in a country responsible for collecting customs duties and for controlling the flow of goods

Watch: Police baton-charge Youth Congress workers demanding CM Pinarayi's resignation [Video]

Watch: Police baton-charge Youth Congress workers demanding CM Pinarayi's resignation

Police baton-charged Youth Congress workers who were staging a protest in Wayanad demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. NIA has so far arraigned 25 persons as accused in the case. Of this, 20 have been arrested. On July 5, 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Sri Lanka: President Tells UN ‘To Place Due Emphasis On Non-Interference In Domestic Affairs Of States’

Sri Lanka: President Tells UN ‘To Place Due Emphasis On Non-Interference In Domestic Affairs Of States’ We expect the United Nation will place due emphasis on non-interference in domestic affairs of other states, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a pre-recorded...
Eurasia Review

Silence Is Golden In Isolated Sri Lankan Church – OpEd

Silence Is Golden In Isolated Sri Lankan Church – OpEd By Father Reid Shelton Fernando* Sri Lanka is an island full of natural resources with beauty but without any deserts or volcanoes. It was full of forest...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDNA

Sri Lanka to offer livestreams from wildlife parks

 COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities announced Wednesday that they will offer livestreams from the island nation's wildlife parks, in a move to...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this