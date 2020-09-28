Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family

Washington Post Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal to keep British-born man on death row

 Pakistan’s Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by the family of American journalist Daniel Pearl seeking to keep a British-born Pakistani man on death row...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this