Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family
Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family
Monday, 28 September 2020 (
5 hours ago
)
Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal to keep British-born man on death row
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by the family of American journalist Daniel Pearl seeking to keep a British-born Pakistani man on death row...
Belfast Telegraph
4 hours ago
