|
'Dangerous rate of speed': Two California wildfires explode overnight, forcing thousands to flee
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Thousands of Californians fled two blazes that blew up overnight, torching nearly 10,000 acres. More than 3.7 million acres have burned this year.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
SoftBank introduces new restaurant robot to Japan
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
What to Know About Voting by Mail in CaliforniaCounty election officials will soon begin mailing ballots to the state’s 21 million registered voters.
NYTimes.com
Evacuations and power cuts as wildfires char California's wine countyThousands ordered to evacuate as heat and wind drives "Glass Fire" over obstacles, into communities and through a winery.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this