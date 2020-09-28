Trump taxes: Democrats outraged, Republicans silent over revelations

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT



President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 16 hours ago Trump Bypasses Congress On Coronavirus Relief



President Donald Trump attempted to sidestep Congress after negotiations between Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over new coronavirus aid. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:54 Published on August 10, 2020 Republicans, Democrats doubt fair election –poll



[NFA] A new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday found broad concerns in both political parties about the integrity of the U.S. election and about half of the registered voters surveyed said they.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this