Trump taxes: Democrats outraged, Republicans silent over revelations
Monday, 28 September 2020 (
6 minutes ago) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Donald Trump's debts were a "national security" issue, while Joe Biden's campaign criticized the US tax system. But high-ranking Republicans did not comment on the revelations.
