Doc Rivers is out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after disappointing playoffs
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Doc Rivers had the Clippers on track to face the Lakers in the conference finals before the team collapsed against the Nuggets.
Doc Rivers American basketball coach and former player
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
