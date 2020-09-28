Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doc Rivers is out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after disappointing playoffs

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Doc Rivers had the Clippers on track to face the Lakers in the conference finals before the team collapsed against the Nuggets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Doc Rivers Out As Clippers Head Coach Following 'Disappointing Ending' To Season

Doc Rivers Out As Clippers Head Coach Following 'Disappointing Ending' To Season 00:12

 Doc Rivers has stepped down as the head coach for the Los Angeles Clippers following a "disappointing end" to the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doc Rivers Doc Rivers American basketball coach and former player

Doc Rivers Out As Clippers Head Coach After Disappointing Season

 Doc Rivers is officially OUT as Los Angeles Clippers head coach ... after a quick exit from the NBA Playoffs. 58-year-old Rivers has coached the Clips since 2013..
TMZ.com

Delonte West Disturbing Photo Surfaces, NBA & Doc Rivers Trying To Help

 The NBA, Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson and the Players Association have actively been trying to get Delonte West help ... this after a new photo surfaced showing the..
TMZ.com
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott [Video]

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published
Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

According to attorney Benjamin Crump, Blake, 29, is paralysed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado

LeBron James records triple-double as Lakers close out Nuggets to advance to NBA Finals

 The Lakers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis has been Lakers' clutch fourth-quarter closer against Nuggets

 Anthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

Davis, Lakers beat Nuggets to take 3-1 lead in West finals

 The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals — and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them...
WorldNews

Lakers on verge of NBA Finals as they push Nuggets into third straight 3-1 series deficit

 The Lakers are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years, while the Nuggets are looking at another 3-1 series deficit.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against Lakers

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News

Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers

 The Heat will play former star LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA Finals after ousting the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the report of Paul George preaching to his Los Angeles Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance. Broussard gained info that teammates were..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:03Published
Chris Broussard: Lakers aren't celebrating Clippers' loss, they're focused on winning Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Chris Broussard: Lakers aren't celebrating Clippers' loss, they're focused on winning Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Los Angeles Clippers are officially out of the playoffs, but according to Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers aren't sweating it. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho don't believe the Los Angeles Lakers aren't..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:04Published
Skip Bayless on Kawhi Leonard taking shots at Doc Rivers & Clippers coaching staff | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless on Kawhi Leonard taking shots at Doc Rivers & Clippers coaching staff | UNDISPUTED

Several players have mentioned chemistry as the reason the Los Angeles Clippers fell apart against the Denver Nuggets. Now Kawhi Leonard is adding one more reason. Following their loss, Kawhi said the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Pacers coach Frank Vogel finally reaches NBA Finals

Ex-Pacers coach Frank Vogel finally reaches NBA Finals Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel's opportunity to participate in the NBA Finals was a long time coming.
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Doc Rivers is out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after disappointing playoffs

 Doc Rivers had the Clippers on track to face the Lakers in the conference finals before the team collapsed against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' 'junk' zone defense caused Nuggets implosion in Game 3, but don't expect to see more of it in Game 4

 Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he doesn't think their zone defense is sustainable
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

HarriettMRobin1

Harriett M Robinson USA TODAY: LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season. https://t.co/yk6Nn9RVyh via @GoogleNews 7 hours ago

podcast_kitchen

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @IndyStarSports: LeBron is a fan of the former #Pacers coach. https://t.co/FzE0AVo4sk 8 hours ago

IndyStarSports

IndyStarSports LeBron is a fan of the former #Pacers coach. https://t.co/FzE0AVo4sk 9 hours ago

amorales1974la

Anthony Morales RT @MarkG_Medina: Lakers' Frank Vogel has said he is blessed to coach LeBron James & Anthony Davis. But Vogel deserves credit for how he ha… 10 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Heat finish off Cel… https://t.co/xOETK75C5f 21 hours ago

LakerTom

LakerTom LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season https://t.co/xjEGPcK6Ce via @usatoday 1 day ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports "It’s been a crazy obstacle course for our franchise this whole year,” LeBron James said. “He's been able to manage… https://t.co/El2tBUxra8 1 day ago

malcolm_moran

Malcolm Moran RT @DickieV: These comments by ⁦@KingJames⁩ about @Lakers Coach FRANK VOGEL r great to see . LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for… 1 day ago