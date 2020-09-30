Who won the presidential debate? Not voters with arguments, attacks, and little substance

Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus



Donald Trump and Joe Biden have clashed in their first debate ahead of the USpresidential election. The pair sparred over white supremacists - with MrTrump refusing to condemn such groups - and over the president's handling ofthe coronavirus. Mr Trump said his infamous comment that people could tryinjecting disinfectant to treat Covid-19 was said "sarcastically".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published now