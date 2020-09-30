Who won the presidential debate? Not voters with arguments, attacks, and little substance

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Who won the presidential debate is in the eye of the beholder as Trump and Biden argue, giving little of substance to voters and both claiming victory.
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
