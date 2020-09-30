|
'Downright shameful': Celebs call out Trump for sidestepping question on white supremacy
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Alyssa Milano, Chance the Rapper and more celebrities slam President Donald Trump, say he refused to condemn white supremacists during the debate.
