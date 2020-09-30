|
Biden campaign raises $3.8 million in an hour amid first debate, claims fundraising record
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Biden spokesperson Kate Bedingfield told reporters after the debate their campaign broke an all-time record for contributions in a one-hour timeframe.
