Hong Kong police arrest scores of protesters on China National Day

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Mainland China celebrates its founding with a holiday and carefully choreographed festivities, but in Hong Kong, it is typically a day of dissent. People took to the street, ignoring warnings from authorities.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong leader slams 'brutal' foreign sanctions

Hong Kong leader slams 'brutal' foreign sanctions 01:27

 Hong Kong Chief Executive on Thursday (October 1) described foreign sanctions imposed against Hong Kong government officials as "brutal" while defending the need to continue implementing a contentious national security law in the Chinese financial capital.

