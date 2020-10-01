Hong Kong police arrest scores of protesters on China National Day
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Mainland China celebrates its founding with a holiday and carefully choreographed festivities, but in Hong Kong, it is typically a day of dissent. People took to the street, ignoring warnings from authorities.
Hong Kong Chief Executive on Thursday (October 1) described foreign sanctions imposed against Hong Kong government officials as "brutal" while defending the need to continue implementing a contentious national security law in the Chinese financial capital.