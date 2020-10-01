|
Five reasons everyone is talking about the 'South Park' pandemic special
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The "South Park" special ripped on everything related to COVID-19, from the improper wearing of masks to Zoom school. Anthony Fauci even turned up.
