Five reasons everyone is talking about the 'South Park' pandemic special

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The "South Park" special ripped on everything related to COVID-19, from the improper wearing of masks to Zoom school. Anthony Fauci even turned up.
COVID-19 cases rise in 27 U.S. states in September [Video]

COVID-19 cases rise in 27 U.S. states in September

[NFA] New cases of COVID-19 rose in 27 out of 50 U.S. states in September compared with August, led by an increase of 111% in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters analysis. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Coronavirus: Paris poised for maximum Covid alert

 France's health minister has warned that new measures could be introduced by Monday.
Most New Yorkers hesitant about returning to office life

 Although New York City has beaten back COVID-19 for now, many buildings remain a "ghost town," employees say.
FDA, EU diverge on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA, EU diverge on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration widened its probe into a serious illness linked to halted clinical trials for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, sources told Reuters, while in Europe the vaccine approval process has been put on the fast track. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

They wanted disruption in 2016. Now they're Trump defectors

 Shawna Jensen's moment of reckoning came in March, as she sat in her suburban Fort Worth, Texas, living room next to her fireplace. Her laptop was open to a Zoom..
Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30 [Video]

Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30

Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."Under the extension, anyone with a Google account could create free meetings with up to 100 people, and with no time limit. The Verge reported that the deadline of September 30 is also applicable to other features like access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1,00,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive. Those features are normally only available to customers on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs USD 25 per user per month. During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom, with Meet passing 100 million daily participants back in April.

Why a dedicated Zoom device makes sense

 Facebook's Portal or Amazon's new Echo Show 10 will get you closer to having more Zoom in your life. But you won't have to tie up laptop anymore.
Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

The US 'Is Not in a Good Place' Concerning Coronavirus, Says Fauci [Video]

The US 'Is Not in a Good Place' Concerning Coronavirus, Says Fauci

White House coronavirus advisor Doctor Anthony Fauci made the comments on Monday's episode of 'Good Morning America'.

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Fauci: Data 'good enough' on aerosol spread [Video]

Fauci: Data 'good enough' on aerosol spread

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Thursday he believes “there's good enough data to say that aerosol transmission does occur.” This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

