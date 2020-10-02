Global  
 

Three White House media personnel test positive for Covid-19

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020
Three White House media personnel test positive for Covid-19Three White House media personnel - including two journalists - have tested positive for Covid-19 today amid an outbreak at Capitol Hill. An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington. Source: Associated Press US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania yesterday tested positive for...
