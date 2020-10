Michael Vick on Alvin Kamara's contract & the importance of his presence for the Saints



Michael Vick joins the show to talk Alvin Kamara and his importance to the New Orleans Saints. He feels the Saints need to do everything they can and act quickly to sign Kamara due to his caliber and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:02 Published on September 2, 2020

97,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in 2 weeks as more schools plan to reopen



As we inch closer to schools reopening here in Michigan, the rates of coronavirus infections in children have spiked nationwide. In a two-week period, over 97,000 children have tested positive.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:39 Published on August 10, 2020