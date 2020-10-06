'American Mussolini': Ex-Trump aide compares president to fascist dictator over balcony stunt Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A former Trump staffer on Monday compared the president to the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after the commander-in-chief appeared on the White House balcony to wave to the American people upon his release from hospital.Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House director of communications in 2017, appeared on CNN to discuss Mr Trump's release from Walter Reed Medical Center , where he had been recieving coronavirus treatment.Referring to the president's balcony stunt, Mr Scarmucci told CNN's Chirs Cuomo: "And you've got, I don't know, the American Mussolini,...


