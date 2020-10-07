|
Meghan Trainor Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor has revealed she’s pregnant with her first child. The singer announced her news on the Today Show in the US, sharing that she and her husband Daryl Sabara are going to become parents. “I’m...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Meghan Trainor American singer-songwriter
Daryl Sabara American actor
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this