|
Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Draws in Fighters From Mideast
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
BEIRUT — For the past two weeks, Raffi Ghazarian has been glued to the TV at home and at work watching news about the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. If it goes on, the 50-year-old Lebanese of Armenian descent says he's ready to leave everything and volunteer to defend his ancestral land. Some from Lebanon's large ethnic Armenian population have already travelled to join the fight, according to members of the community, although they say the numbers are small. The new eruption of violence in the Caucasus region strikes close to home for Lebanon's Armenians. Red, blue and orange Armenian flags are flown on balconies, windows and roofs of buildings in Bourj...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh's main city
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:16Published
Armenian, Azerbaijani officials to hold truce talks in Moscow
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:43Published
Ankara, after fueling Armenia conflict, moves on to Varosha in CyprusAnkara provoked a new crisis with Cyprus on Thursday with plans to extend its illegal occupation of part of the island to include an area called Varosha...
WorldNews
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Lebanon to begin consultations on October 15 to name new premierBeirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun will begin parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister next week, his office said on Wednesday. It will mark..
WorldNews
Beirut blast was 'historically' powerfulThe huge explosion in Beirut in August was one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history.
BBC News
Lebanon Seeks Arrest of 2 Russians Linked to Beirut Port Explosion – ReportsThe Aug. 4 blast at the Beirut port killed more than 190 people and wounded thousands more....
WorldNews
Lebanon, Israel announce U.S.-mediated talks over sea borderBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Israel have reached an agreement on a framework of indirect, U.S.-mediated talks over a longstanding disputed maritime border between..
WorldNews
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
Coronavirus: Iran sets new record for deaths amid 'third wave'The country, one of the hardest hit in the Middle East, has also seen a spike in Covid-19 infections.
BBC News
'Mercenary' hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, research showsSaudi diplomats, Sikh separatists and Indian business executives have been among those targeted by a group of hired hackers, according to research published on..
WorldNews
September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service saysLast month was the world's hottest September on record, with unusually high temperatures recorded off Siberia, in the Middle East, and in parts of South America..
WorldNews
Today in History for October 6thHighlights of this day in history: Egypt's President Anwar Sadat assassinated; Yom Kippur War breaks out in Mideast; Top U.S. arms inspector reports on Iraq's..
USATODAY.com
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
Russia invites leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for urgent peace talksRussian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to visit Moscow for peace talks Friday and said fighting in..
WorldNews
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Former Lebanese PM Hariri says he is ‘definitely a candidate’ to head next governmentLebanon’s former prime minister Saad Hariri Thursday said he was a possible candidate to head a new government to stem the country’s economic collapse after..
WorldNews
Lebanon, Israel agree framework for talks to end border dispute
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Armenians Ethnic group native to the Armenian Highlands
Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh seek shelter from shelling in church
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:53Published
Canada halts sale of drone gear to Turkey over alleged use in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ankara dubs it 'double standards'Canada has halted sales of drone sensors to Turkey over fears they could be used to help Baku fight Armenians in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara responded by..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:42Published
Caucasus Transcontinental region between the Black Sea and Caspian Sea
Death toll rises as Azerbaijan, Armenia say civilian areas are under fireAzerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Monday of attacking civilian areas and said the death toll was rising from the deadliest fighting in the South..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talksCasualties mount in the southern Caucasus as France, Russia and the US call for a halt to fighting.
BBC News
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Why Caucasus flare-up risks wider warIf fierce fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops persists, outside forces may get involved.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this