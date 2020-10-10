Global  
 

Fuel tank blast, fire kill 4 people, wound dozens in Beirut

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Fuel tank blast, fire kill 4 people, wound dozens in BeirutAt least four people have lost their lives and many others sustained injuries when a fuel tank exploded in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, more than two months after a colossal explosion almost razed to the ground the Beirut port. The deadly incident...
Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Lebanon explosion: Deadly fuel tank blast rocks Beirut

 The blast in a busy area of Lebanon's capital shook residents on edge after August's huge explosion.
BBC News

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Draws in Fighters From Mideast

 BEIRUT — For the past two weeks, Raffi Ghazarian has been glued to the TV at home and at work watching news about the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani..
WorldNews

Lebanon to begin consultations on October 15 to name new premier

 Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun will begin parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister next week, his office said on Wednesday. It will mark..
WorldNews

Beirut blast was 'historically' powerful

 The huge explosion in Beirut in August was one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history.
BBC News

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Former Lebanese PM Hariri says he is ‘definitely a candidate’ to head next government

 Lebanon’s former prime minister Saad Hariri Thursday said he was a possible candidate to head a new government to stem the country’s economic collapse after..
WorldNews

