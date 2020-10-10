|
Fuel tank blast, fire kill 4 people, wound dozens in Beirut
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
At least four people have lost their lives and many others sustained injuries when a fuel tank exploded in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, more than two months after a colossal explosion almost razed to the ground the Beirut port. The deadly incident...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Lebanon explosion: Deadly fuel tank blast rocks BeirutThe blast in a busy area of Lebanon's capital shook residents on edge after August's huge explosion.
BBC News
Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Draws in Fighters From MideastBEIRUT — For the past two weeks, Raffi Ghazarian has been glued to the TV at home and at work watching news about the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani..
WorldNews
Lebanon to begin consultations on October 15 to name new premierBeirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun will begin parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister next week, his office said on Wednesday. It will mark..
WorldNews
Beirut blast was 'historically' powerfulThe huge explosion in Beirut in August was one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history.
BBC News
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Former Lebanese PM Hariri says he is ‘definitely a candidate’ to head next governmentLebanon’s former prime minister Saad Hariri Thursday said he was a possible candidate to head a new government to stem the country’s economic collapse after..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this