Roger Federer: ‘I am training painlessly and there will be no more surgeries’

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Roger Federer: ‘I am training painlessly and there will be no more surgeries’Roger Federer says he is training ‘painlessly’ and he is confident there will be no more knee surgeries required. Federer has not played competitively since losing in the Australian Open semi-final to Novak Djokovic in January after undergoing two operations on his his knee. He is expecting to make a full recovery and be back for the 2021 season, though, and he has delivered a positive injury update. “I’m on the right path,” Roger...
