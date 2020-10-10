|
White House hosted Covid 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony Fauci
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were crowded and not wearing masks. Fauci was apparently referring to the White House Rose Garden ceremony...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" but says it would be "a bigger bomb to fire him"The president blasted the nation's top infectious diseases expert in a campaign call and said if the White House had listened to Fauci, the U.S. would have..
CBS News
Donald Trump declares Dr Anthony Fauci an 'idiot' and 'a disaster'President Donald Trump on Monday sought to buck up his campaign staffers two weeks from Election Day, dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of scientific..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Calls Dr. Fauci an 'Idiot' After Fauci's '60 Minutes' InterviewPresident Trump is taking the gloves off against his top COVID-19 specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and throwing his expertise out the window ... this after the..
TMZ.com
Trump Calls Dr. Fauci a 'Disaster' in Call With Campaign StaffPresident Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots.”
NYTimes.com
Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Govt not opposed to another stimulus package: FM Sitharaman
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45Published
India's research, manufacturing critical to fighting Covid-19: Bill GatesIndia's research and manufacturing will be critical to fighting Covid-19 especially for making vaccines on a large scale, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates..
IndiaTimes
Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22Published
Covid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreementA meeting between ministers and local leaders about Covid restrictions ended "abruptly", a source says.
BBC News
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America
Spy plane was sent to monitor George Floyd protest near home of California National Guard’s headIn early June, four National Guard spy planes took to the skies over several cities to monitor street protests following the killing of George Floyd, triggering..
WorldNews
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00Published
Women's March draws thousands to protest the Supreme Court nominee, Trump in WashingtonThousands gathered for the Women's March in Washington to protest the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the Trump administration.
USATODAY.com
Women's March demonstrators gather to protest nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in Washington DCNearly four years after the first Women's March, hundreds gathered to protest President Trump and his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme..
USATODAY.com
Women's March in DC to draw thousands in protest of Supreme Court nominee, TrumpWASHINGTON — Thousands of people are expected to gather for the Women's March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to protest the..
WorldNews
White House Rose Garden
Trump returns to Rose Garden to claim 'China will own US' if he's not re-electedDonald Trump returned to the White House Garden following his hospitalisation with the coronavirus to declare that if he loses his re-election in 20 days,..
WorldNews
COVID Positive Donald Trump Holds White House Rose Garden Event SaturdayDonald Trump is going back to the scene of the crime -- AKA the Rose Garden at The White House, and it's happening today. Our COVID President is throwing a..
TMZ.com
Watch live: Trump holds first public event after positive COVID-19 testThe president's appearance comes two weeks after a "super-spreader" event in the White House Rose Garden and a little over a week since he announced his..
CBS News
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:45Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this