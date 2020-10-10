Global  
 

White House hosted Covid 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony Fauci

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
White House hosted Covid 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony FauciWASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were crowded and not wearing masks. Fauci was apparently referring to the White House Rose Garden ceremony...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital

Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital 00:36

 Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was released from the hospital on Saturday. Business Insider reports Christie emerged after a week-long stay to fight COVID-19. Christie aided President Trump in debate preparations and attended the White House Rose Garden event announcing the president's...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" but says it would be "a bigger bomb to fire him"

 The president blasted the nation's top infectious diseases expert in a campaign call and said if the White House had listened to Fauci, the U.S. would have..
CBS News

Donald Trump declares Dr Anthony Fauci an 'idiot' and 'a disaster'

 President Donald Trump on Monday sought to buck up his campaign staffers two weeks from Election Day, dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of scientific..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Calls Dr. Fauci an 'Idiot' After Fauci's '60 Minutes' Interview

 President Trump is taking the gloves off against his top COVID-19 specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and throwing his expertise out the window ... this after the..
TMZ.com

Trump Calls Dr. Fauci a 'Disaster' in Call With Campaign Staff

 President Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots.”
NYTimes.com
Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci [Video]

Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci

Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall & winter spike. Trump has slammed Fauci repeatedly. Early in the pandemic Fauci said mask wearing was not necessary. "Let's see if we could put this to rest once and for all," Fauci said.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Govt not opposed to another stimulus package: FM Sitharaman [Video]

Govt not opposed to another stimulus package: FM Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on October 19 said that the government is open to another stimulus package to deal with the blow of COVID-19. "We have not closed the option for another stimulus package," She said at the launch of a book by Chairperson of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, which she attended via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

India's research, manufacturing critical to fighting Covid-19: Bill Gates

 India's research and manufacturing will be critical to fighting Covid-19 especially for making vaccines on a large scale, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates..
IndiaTimes
Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi [Video]

Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 via video-conferencing on October 18. Microsoft founder Bill Gates also interacted with PM Modi during the meet. During the virtual meeting, PM Modi said, "This meeting was to be held physically in India but in changed circumstances, it is being held virtually. Such is the power of technology that a global pandemic did not keep us apart. The future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation. But, this cannot be done in a short-sighted manner. One has to invest in science and innovation well in advance. That is when we can reap benefits at the right time." He further said, "In India, we have a strong and vibrant scientific community. We also have good scientific institutions. They have been India's greatest assets, especially during the last few months, while fighting COVID-19. From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders. Today, we are seeing a decline in the number of cases per day and the growth rate of cases. India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. India is now at forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published

Covid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreement

 A meeting between ministers and local leaders about Covid restrictions ended "abruptly", a source says.
BBC News

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America

Spy plane was sent to monitor George Floyd protest near home of California National Guard’s head

 In early June, four National Guard spy planes took to the skies over several cities to monitor street protests following the killing of George Floyd, triggering..
WorldNews
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination [Video]

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Women's March draws thousands to protest the Supreme Court nominee, Trump in Washington

 Thousands gathered for the Women's March in Washington to protest the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the Trump administration.
 
USATODAY.com

Women's March demonstrators gather to protest nomination of Amy Coney Barrett in Washington DC

 Nearly four years after the first Women's March, hundreds gathered to protest President Trump and his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme..
USATODAY.com

Women's March in DC to draw thousands in protest of Supreme Court nominee, Trump

 WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are expected to gather for the Women's March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to protest the..
WorldNews

White House Rose Garden White House Rose Garden

Trump returns to Rose Garden to claim 'China will own US' if he's not re-elected

 Donald Trump returned to the White House Garden following his hospitalisation with the coronavirus to declare that if he loses his re-election in 20 days,..
WorldNews

COVID Positive Donald Trump Holds White House Rose Garden Event Saturday

 Donald Trump is going back to the scene of the crime -- AKA the Rose Garden at The White House, and it's happening today. Our COVID President is throwing a..
TMZ.com

Watch live: Trump holds first public event after positive COVID-19 test

 The president's appearance comes two weeks after a "super-spreader" event in the White House Rose Garden and a little over a week since he announced his..
CBS News
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court [Video]

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:45Published

Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts [Video]

Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts

"We can share a microphone now," White House adviser Hope Hicks said after President Donald Trump invited her on stage in Ocala, Florida on Friday after the two recovered from the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Every family should consider Thanksgiving 'risk' -Fauci [Video]

Every family should consider Thanksgiving 'risk' -Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, spoke to Johns Hopkins University about the risk of people gathering for Thanksgiving and said each family needs to think about how..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Christie Talks About His COVID Journey [Video]

Christie Talks About His COVID Journey

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is blaming himself for getting CoronaVirus. Christie caught the virus at a White House Rose Garden event for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Advanced Oncotherapy to discuss possible uses of its LIGHT system at investor day

 Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO), the developer of proton therapy systems for cancer treatment, is to set out its stall at an investor event today. The...
Proactive Investors

Australia's closed borders prompt 2021 Bathurst 12 Hour cancellation

 Australia's closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced event organisers to cancel the 2021 Bathurst 12 Hour
Autosport

Walmart’s Black Friday season set to offer three big sales starting November 4

 Prime Day has come to a conclusion after a week filled with great deals over at Amazon. Now, Black Friday is starting to come into focus as various retailers...
9to5Toys


