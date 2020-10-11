Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Titans' COVID-19 outbreak continues with staff member testing positive Sunday, threatening Bills game

USATODAY.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
After steps forward Friday and Saturday, the Titans took another step back Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Titans staffer tests positive for COVID-19, facility to shut down again

Titans staffer tests positive for COVID-19, facility to shut down again 01:34

 The Tennessee Titans' facility will be closed once again after a staff member tested positive on Sunday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York

NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills [Video]

NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills

On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Titans' game against Bills delayed to Tuesday amid COVID-19 outbreak, per report

 The Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has prompted further changes to the schedule, as Tennessee is now set to take on Buffalo next Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

As Titans' COVID-19 cases continue to mount, could game vs. Bills be in jeopardy?

 Next up for the Titans? The Buffalo Bills and as positive COVID-19 cases have ballooned in Tennessee, there's now concern about the Week 5 game.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Report: Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; Bills game now in jeopardy [Video]

Report: Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; Bills game now in jeopardy

After reporting two straight days of all negative tests, another player for the Tennessee Titans has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:51Published
Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p1 [Video]

Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p1

Titans undefeated streak was halted after a COVID-19 outbreak hit 20 of its players and personnel. But they look to return to play this Sunday against the Bills.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 25:43Published
Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p3 [Video]

Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p3

Titans undefeated streak was halted after a COVID-19 outbreak hit 20 of its players and personnel. But they look to return to play this Sunday against the Bills.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 09:04Published

Related news from verified sources

What if Titans can't host Bills as scheduled Sunday? Here are possible scenarios

 Could Sunday's NFL Week 5 Titans-Bills game be postponed? What about a Titans' forfeit? Here are possible scenarios
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Titans-Bills game moved to Tuesday, sources say

 The Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, sources told ESPN's...
ESPN Also reported by •Upworthy

Titans' COVID-19 outbreak continues with staff member testing positive Sunday, threatening Bills game

 After steps forward Friday and Saturday, the Titans took another step back Sunday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •UpworthyCBS Sports

Tweets about this