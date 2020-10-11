Titans' COVID-19 outbreak continues with staff member testing positive Sunday, threatening Bills game

NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has prompted further changes to the schedule, as Tennessee is now set to take on Buffalo next Tuesday.

Next up for the Titans? The Buffalo Bills and as positive COVID-19 cases have ballooned in Tennessee, there's now concern about the Week 5 game.

Report: Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; Bills game now in jeopardy



After reporting two straight days of all negative tests, another player for the Tennessee Titans has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:51 Published 4 days ago

Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p1



Titans undefeated streak was halted after a COVID-19 outbreak hit 20 of its players and personnel. But they look to return to play this Sunday against the Bills. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 25:43 Published 5 days ago