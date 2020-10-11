|
'I focus on earning money and then leaving Hong Kong'
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
How are protests and a new security law imposed by Beijing affecting Hong Kong's residents?
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Fans cheer return of NBA broadcasts in ChinaBEIJING (AP) — Basketball fans in Beijing cheered national broadcaster CCTV’s decision to resume broadcasts of NBA games Saturday after a year-long absence..
WorldNews
Hong Kong police arrest nine over Taiwan escape plotPolice in Hong Kong say they have arrested nine people who allegedly helped a group of fugitives flee the former British colony for Taiwan. Officers say they..
WorldNews
Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
In a first, China ministry official to attend military talks todayThere are no expectations of a breakthrough in actual troop de-escalation in eastern Ladakh during the seventh round of top-level military talks with China on..
IndiaTimes
China backs Iran nuclear deal, calls for new MidEast forumChina's foreign minister Wang Yi has called for a new forum to defuse tensions in the Middle East after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart where he..
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo slams CCP's military aggression, says Beijing deployed 60,000 troops on India border
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this