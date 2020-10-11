Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I focus on earning money and then leaving Hong Kong'

BBC News Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
How are protests and a new security law imposed by Beijing affecting Hong Kong's residents?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Fans cheer return of NBA broadcasts in China

 BEIJING (AP) — Basketball fans in Beijing cheered national broadcaster CCTV’s decision to resume broadcasts of NBA games Saturday after a year-long absence..
WorldNews

Hong Kong police arrest nine over Taiwan escape plot

 Police in Hong Kong say they have arrested nine people who allegedly helped a group of fugitives flee the former British colony for Taiwan. Officers say they..
WorldNews
Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged [Video]

Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged

Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 per cent and may turn positive in Q4, several market experts said many measures have been introduced to maintain comfortable liquidity conditions. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 327 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509 while the Nifty 50 gained by 80 points or 0.67 per cent at 11,914. Among stocks, State Bank of India rose by 3.6 per cent to Rs 198.55 per share. Private lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank ticked up by 4 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. IT major Wipro was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 375.25 per share while infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro advanced by 3.3 per cent to close at Rs 910.05 per unit. However, those which lost were Grasim, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Britannia and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as revived hopes for a US stimulus deal eclipsed weaker-than expected jobs data. Nikkei dipped by 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.31 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.21 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

In a first, China ministry official to attend military talks today

 There are no expectations of a breakthrough in actual troop de-escalation in eastern Ladakh during the seventh round of top-level military talks with China on..
IndiaTimes

China backs Iran nuclear deal, calls for new MidEast forum

 China's foreign minister Wang Yi has called for a new forum to defuse tensions in the Middle East after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart where he..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Resist until the end': On the ground with Apple Daily, Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper - video [Video]

'Resist until the end': On the ground with Apple Daily, Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper - video

We follow Oscar, a journalist at the tabloid, who in the shadow of China’s controversial national security law continues to report on - now largely silenced - street protests. When the law came into..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 11:21Published
WEB EXTRA: Theme Park Guests Do Yoga Surrounded By Sea Life [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Theme Park Guests Do Yoga Surrounded By Sea Life

This video might help you relax for a moment during your busy day. People are doing yoga surrounded by sea life at Ocean Park in Hong Kong. The theme park is offering the unique fitness experience to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published
'We swam to Hong Kong for freedom half a century ago. What now?' – video [Video]

'We swam to Hong Kong for freedom half a century ago. What now?' – video

Hon Man Po is a freedom swimmer who fled China for Hong Kong. He arrived in 1968 after years of trying. Two years prior he swam for five hours in the dark from the mainland to Macau, where he made..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 05:09Published

Tweets about this