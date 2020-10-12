The best deals to shop from Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale

Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction



The first instalment of Amazon Prime’s documentary on Tottenham will bereleased on August 31. The All or Nothing series followed Spurs during atumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, andthe first three episodes will air on the last day of the month.

