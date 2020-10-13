Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer - THESE rules will confuse players, fans

DNA Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer will be open today after the end of the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah as all the IPL teams have played seven games which represents the half-way stage of the tournament. In this mid-season transfer, capped players are also part of the process.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC

After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner [Video]

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner

As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match [Video]

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 mid season transfers - what is the eligibility, rules and which teams could use this?

 IPL 2020 is at the half-way stage and it is at this point in time where mid-season transfers of players could take place. In this edition of the Indian Premier...
DNA


Tweets about this