Chinese President Xi Jinping tells troops to focus on 'preparing for war'

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Chinese President Xi Jinping tells troops to focus on 'preparing for war'Hong Kong (CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on troops to "put all (their) minds and energy on preparing for war" in a visit to a military base in the southern province of Guangdong on Tuesday, according to state news agency Xinhua. During an inspection of the People's Liberation Army Marine Corps in Chaozhou City, Xinhua said Xi told the soldiers to "maintain a state of high alert" and called on them to be "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable." The main purpose of Xi's visit to...
0
 
News video: How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension?

How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension? 05:27

 As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under a mission'. Chinese and Pakistani interests converge in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh area,...

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party

India-China standoff: XI Jinping orders army to be 'war-ready'

 Xi was in Guangdong to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone established in 1980.
DNA

Countries welcomed to engage in China’s opening-up

 TikTok’s 90 days in the cooking pot China welcomes other countries to participate more in the reform, opening up and development of the country’s special..
WorldNews

China's Xi promises changes to promote tech center Shenzhen

 BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping promised Wednesday new steps to back development of China's biggest tech center, Shenzhen, amid a feud with Washington that..
WorldNews

Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

 SEOUL—Let the missiles fall where they may, President Trump is still smitten by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Trump, who famously said he and Kim “fell in..
WorldNews

Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

American singer Post Malone wins big at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

 LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- American singer Post Malone turned out a big winner with nine awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. The..
WorldNews

Sri Lanka extends curfew area as new COVID-19 cluster grows

 COLOMBO, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan police on Thursday imposed a curfew in Katunayake in the outskirts of capital Colomo, as the number of COVID-19 cases..
WorldNews

India's COVID-19 tally 7,307,097, death toll rises to 111,266

 NEW DELHI, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,307,097 and death toll 111,266 on Thursday, as 67,708 new cases and 680...
WorldNews

U.S. stocks drop as stimulus hopes wane

 NEW YORK, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Wednesday as investors grew concerned over the uncertain fate of a U.S. coronavirus..
WorldNews

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong police raids outspoken media tycoon’s office

 HONG KONG--Hong Kong police raided the private offices of media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai on Thursday, according to Lai’s aide. Lai’s aide..
WorldNews

US warns banks against dealings with 10 officials including Carrie Lam, Chris Tang, Teresa Cheng, and Luo Huining

 The United States Department of State on Wednesday formally warned international financial institutions doing business with individuals deemed responsible for..
WorldNews

Study reveals world’s most walkable cities

 Walking improves health and cuts pollution but most cities still dominated by cars, says report The world’s most walkable cities include London, Paris, Bogotá..
WorldNews

Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks

 China has hit back at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after he criticized Beijing’s human rights record, detention of Canadian citizens, and use of..
WorldNews

Guangdong Guangdong Most populous province of China, located on the coast of the South China Sea


Chaozhou Chaozhou Prefecture-level city in Guangdong, People's Republic of China


People's Liberation Army Navy Marine Corps People's Liberation Army Navy Marine Corps

Swedish restaurant removes 'racist' art installation of Chinese President Xi Jinping [Video]

Swedish restaurant removes 'racist' art installation of Chinese President Xi Jinping

A Swedish restaurant has apologised and removed a controversial "Bat Man" art installation featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping after critics said that the work was racist.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:12Published
Xi Jinping in UN speech says do not want 'Cold War' | Oneindia News [Video]

Xi Jinping in UN speech says do not want 'Cold War' | Oneindia News

In his statement at the UN General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that they have no intention to fight a cold war or a hot war with any country. This comes amid fraying US-China ties, with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore agree to new travel bubble

 HONG KONG — Hong Kong and Singapore say they have agreed to a bilateral air travel bubble, re-establishing travel links as coronavirus infections in both...
SeattlePI.com

Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai's office raided by police ahead of hearing

 Police have raided the offices of prominent Hong Kong activist and newspaper owner Jimmy Lai ahead of a court appearance where he will face charges under Hong...
Deutsche Welle

Hong Kong: Virtual Hong Kong Ship Finance Forum (Video) - Maples Group

 Jonathan Silver joins panel at the Virtual Marine Money Hong Kong Ship Finance Forum.
Mondaq


