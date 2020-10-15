|
Chinese President Xi Jinping tells troops to focus on 'preparing for war'
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong (CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on troops to "put all (their) minds and energy on preparing for war" in a visit to a military base in the southern province of Guangdong on Tuesday, according to state news agency Xinhua. During an inspection of the People's Liberation Army Marine Corps in Chaozhou City, Xinhua said Xi told the soldiers to "maintain a state of high alert" and called on them to be "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable." The main purpose of Xi's visit to...
