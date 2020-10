A rocket booster and a dead satellite might collide tonight, illustrating the ‘ticking time bomb’ of space debris Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FOX Carolina News A dead Soviet satellite and an old rocket booster could collide in space tonight https://t.co/rOyr15TfEx 2 minutes ago Post Business A rocket booster and a dead satellite might collide tonight, illustrating the ‘ticking time bomb’ of space debris https://t.co/dSoTUqRhH6 4 hours ago Jackie Wattles @FarFutureMatt the situation we have going on now is space traffic managers are tracking two pieces of junk (a dead… https://t.co/GVpzU5ZGnH 1 day ago