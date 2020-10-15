Donald Trump declares that the only person more famous than him is Jesus

Global  
 

Donald Trump declares that the only person more famous than him is JesusDonald Trump has bragged that the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ. Addressing a rally of supporters in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday afternoon, Trump shared a conversation he’d had, saying: ‘Somebody said to me the other day “You’re the most famous person in the world by far” ‘I said “No I’m not.” He said “Yes...
