Astros star Carlos Correa calls his shot before walk-off homer in Game 5 against the Rays

Friday, 16 October 2020
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa called his walk-off home run to keep Houston alive in the ALCS against the Rays.
Carlos Correa's walk-off homer keeps Astros alive in ALCS vs. Rays

 Carlos Correa's home run in the ninth inning gave the Astros a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Rays.
'Nobody's ready to go home:' Manager Dusty Baker's old-school decisions pay off for Astros in ALCS Game 4

 Manager Dusty Baker made all the right moves in Game 4 of the ALCS, including keeping Zack Greinke in to pitch in the sixth inning against the Rays.
Manager Dusty Baker's gamble pays off, Astros stave off elimination with 4-3 win over Rays in ALCS Game 4

 Jose Altuve hit a solo homer in the 1st inning, George Springer hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the 5th to lead the Astros over the Rays in Game 4.
