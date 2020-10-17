|
'Knew Jasprit Bumrah was the go to man' - Rohit Sharma comments on Andre Russell dismissal in MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Andre Russell for the second time in IPL 2020 as Mumbai Indians thoroughly dominated Kolkata Knight Riders in the clash in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians' eight-wicket win was their 21st victory in 27 games against Kolkata Knight Riders and it helped them get to the top of the table in the competition while...
