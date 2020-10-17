'Knew Jasprit Bumrah was the go to man' - Rohit Sharma comments on Andre Russell dismissal in MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: MI leaves team hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of match against RR



Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians left team hotel to take on Rajasthan Royals for the 20th IPL match today. The match will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI and RR are on the second and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago IPL 2020: MI to take on SRH at high-scoring Sharjah stadium



Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction



About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 07:23 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this