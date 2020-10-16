Global  
 

Prince William, Prince Harry’s qualms began after the Queen was ‘betrayed’ via Megxit

Friday, 16 October 2020
Prince William, Prince Harry’s qualms began after the Queen was ‘betrayed’ via MegxitPrince William, Prince Harry’s qualms began after the Queen was ‘betrayed’ via Megxit Prince Harry and Prince William’s troubles reportedly began after the spare to the British crown reportedly ‘betrayed’ his grandmother the Queen with his Megxit announcement. The finding comes in via the explosive new book Battle of Brothers, and it claims that the Queen was left feeling “betrayed”...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth makes first public engagement in months

Queen Elizabeth makes first public engagement in months 01:29

 Queen Elizabeth has made her first public engagement outside of her residences since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, joining her grandson Prince William at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down.

Friends focus on mental health in "Teenager Therapy" podcast

 The podcast recently caught the attention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed calculated, cunning following latest interview

 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed calculated, cunning following latest interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Hollywood chops have turned out to be top..
Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation [Video]

Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation

Emma Corrin became "more sensitive" to Prince Harry and Meghan's situation after playing his mother Princess Diana in The Crown.

“She Wants to Be Visible”: How the Queen Finally Returned to Public Engagements

 For the first time in seven months the Queen is carrying out a public engagement, joining Prince William for her return to public duty after self-isolating..
Queen Elizabeth leaves COVID bubble to visit top-secret military lab

 The British monarch's first appearance in public since anti-virus restrictions were imposed sees her join Prince William at a lab battling the coronavirus, and..
Queen Elizabeth, joined by Prince William, makes her first public outing since COVID-19 isolation

 Queen Elizabeth on Thursday made her first public appearance outside of royal grounds since going into coronavirus isolation seven months ago.
Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund [Video]

Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund

Prince William has teamed up with broadcasting legend David Attenborough to launch a £50 million pound Earthshot prize fund for those who invent solutions to environmental problems.

'No one really bothers them': Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan love quiet dates [Video]

'No one really bothers them': Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan love quiet dates

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly enjoy quiet “solo dates” in Montecito, as sources say "no-one bothers them".

WEB EXTRA: Queen Elizabeth Has First In-Person Public Engagement Since March [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Queen Elizabeth Has First In-Person Public Engagement Since March

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attended her first in-person public engagement since the pandemic began in March. The 94 year old visited a military research facility with her grandson, Prince William, on..

Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March [Video]

Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March

The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her..

Future King-in-Training! Prince William Joins Queen Elizabeth on Visit to Top-Secret Lab

 It was Bring Your Grandson to Work Day for the Queen as she was accompanied by Prince William for their first joint public outing in two years
Queen's cutting comments & Meghan drama - biggest bombshells from new royal book

Queen's cutting comments & Meghan drama - biggest bombshells from new royal book Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen all feature in Robert Lacey's new book Battle of Brothers, which tells of trouble and...
