You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russia 'conducts missile test on Putin's birthday'



Russia successfully test launched a hypersonic cruise missile in the Barents Sea on Tuesday, a senior Russian commander told Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader's 68th birthday. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system SMART successfully test-fired



India successfully fire-tested the 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo', SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago Labour: Serco Test and Trace is 'not good enough'



Labour's Rachel Reeves has criticised the government for outsourcing their Test and Trace system, describing US company Serco's model as "not good enough". The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Turkey Moves Closer to Activating Its Russian Air Defense System With the firing of a test missile, Turkey appeared to ignore an agreement with the Trump administration to delay putting the S-400 system into operation.

NYTimes.com 10 hours ago





Tweets about this