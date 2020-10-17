|
Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings lacked the drama that Brett Kavanaugh's proceedings had. Here's why.
Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings lacked the drama of Brett Kavanaugh's proceedings. Here's why.
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme CourtDonald Trump scores pre-election win as US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge.
BBC News
Senator Joe Manchin: "Great concern" about how Amy Coney Barrett will rule on Affordable Care ActSenate Republicans are set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, giving President Trump his third appointment in just four years. West Virginia..
CBS News
Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtJudge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, becomes the youngest justice on the Supreme Court by five years, and could help secure a conservative majority for decades to come...
CBS News
Kamala Harris discusses future of Supreme CourtAs Judge Amy Coney Barret is set to become the ninth justice of the Supreme Court, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris discusses the future of the..
CBS News
Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday
Murkowski to vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme CourtMurkowski was the only Republican who did not support Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
CBS News
Maine race key to flipping control of U.S. SenateSara Gideon was leading a local town council less than a decade ago, but the Democrat is tapping anger with President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collin's vote..
USATODAY.com
