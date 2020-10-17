Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings lacked the drama that Brett Kavanaugh's proceedings had. Here's why.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings lacked the drama of Brett Kavanaugh's proceedings. Here's why.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Hundreds Of Women March To State House In Opposition Of Amy Coney Barrett

Hundreds Of Women March To State House In Opposition Of Amy Coney Barrett 02:01

 Many women turned out on the Boston Common for a march to oppose Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

 Donald Trump scores pre-election win as US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge.
BBC News

Senator Joe Manchin: "Great concern" about how Amy Coney Barrett will rule on Affordable Care Act

 Senate Republicans are set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, giving President Trump his third appointment in just four years. West Virginia..
CBS News

Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, becomes the youngest justice on the Supreme Court by five years, and could help secure a conservative majority for decades to come...
CBS News

Kamala Harris discusses future of Supreme Court

 As Judge Amy Coney Barret is set to become the ninth justice of the Supreme Court, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris discusses the future of the..
CBS News
Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday [Video]

Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday

With just eight days until election day and despite attempts at parliamentary roadblocks by Democrats, Senate Republicans are expected to easily confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:25Published

Murkowski to vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court

 Murkowski was the only Republican who did not support Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
CBS News

Maine race key to flipping control of U.S. Senate

 Sara Gideon was leading a local town council less than a decade ago, but the Democrat is tapping anger with President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collin's vote..
USATODAY.com

