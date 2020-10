You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mexican soccer fans return to stadium as lockdown eases



Mexican soccer fans flock to stadium to cheer on Necaxa and Tijuana in the first Liga MX match open to spectators since lockdown. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:59 Published 3 hours ago Watch: Israelis protest Netanyahu despite emergency regulations



Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protested in Tel Aviv in defiance of a COVID-19 lockdown. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago The state of the political parties as the UK eases Covid-19 lockdown



A look at how the Government and opposition benches stand as Boris Johnsoncontinues to tighten lockdown restrictions across the UK. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this