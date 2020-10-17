Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Promoted Cadiz stuns Real Madrid for first loss in Spain

WorldNews Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Promoted Cadiz stuns Real Madrid for first loss in SpainMADRID — Promoted Cádiz stunned Real Madrid 1-0 to win a Spanish league match at the defending champions for the first-ever time on Saturday. Led by veteran striker Álvaro Negredo, Cádiz proved more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion 03:21

 Real Madrid will need to keep rotating their players over the next few weeks to cope with the fixture congestion according to Zinedine Zidane.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Barcelona suffer shock loss at Getafe

 Barcelona suffered their first league defeat of the season at Getafe, just hours after Real Madrid also lost.
BBC News

Promoted Cadiz earn shock win over Real Madrid to draw level at top

 Newly promoted Cadiz stun defending champions Real Madrid with a deserved victory that moves them level at the top of La Liga.
BBC News

Pogba: My dream is to play for Real Madrid

 Paul Pogba says it is his "dream" to play for Real Madrid. Over the past 18 months, Pogba's future at Manchester United has been in doubt, with form and injuries..
WorldNews

Madrid Madrid Capital of Spain

Coronavirus: Madrid's tourism trade struggling as visitors stay away amid pandemic [Video]

Coronavirus: Madrid's tourism trade struggling as visitors stay away amid pandemic

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Madrid's tourism industry.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:36Published

Brazilian spies ‘tracked country’s own delegates’ at international climate conference

 Jair Bolsonaro’s government has been accused of sending spies to keep track on Brazilian negotiators and environment campaigners attending the Cop25 climate..
WorldNews
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency [Video]

Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency

Scores of cars jammed traffic in Madrid on the Paseo de la Castellana, one of the capital's main roads.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Cádiz Cádiz Municipality in Andalusia, Spain


Álvaro Negredo Álvaro Negredo

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale [Video]

Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale

Eden Hazard's persistent injury problems does not mean he will become the new Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:59Published
Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills [Video]

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills

A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact [Video]

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @inquirerdotnet: Fresh restrictions loomed for millions of Europeans at the weekend after the highest-ever worldwide number of coronavir… 14 hours ago

palomo3

john wamsley Europe tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/l6JPQ3VC0H via @CBSNews 15 hours ago

SpiritdeCharlie

RICO The Bidens! Europe tightens restrictions to combat second covid wave, as Israel embarks on lockdown exit https://t.co/3UTP1XbIoz #Islamic #MAGA 20 hours ago

Easy_Branches

@Easy_Branches https://easybranches.com/contribute RT @Network_Easy: Malta tightens COVID-19 restrictions, makes wearing masks mandatory - Reuters India: Malta is making the wearing of face… 22 hours ago

Network_Easy

@network_easy Malta tightens COVID-19 restrictions, makes wearing masks mandatory - Reuters India: Malta is making the wearing of… https://t.co/pjurdTUnLA 22 hours ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Fresh restrictions loomed for millions of Europeans at the weekend after the highest-ever worldwide number of coron… https://t.co/0gxykOCLBM 1 day ago

brukkia

bruno chiarello RT @dwnews: The Netherlands is going into a partial lockdown for at least four weeks, while Italy imposes new restrictions on public gather… 1 day ago

LizombeM

lizombe media "London tightens restrictions as a second wave of virus cases washes over Europe." by BY ANNA SCHAVERIEN via NYT Ne… https://t.co/oxLdvTJb75 2 days ago