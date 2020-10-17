Promoted Cadiz stuns Real Madrid for first loss in Spain

Newscenter PHL RT @inquirerdotnet: Fresh restrictions loomed for millions of Europeans at the weekend after the highest-ever worldwide number of coronavir… 14 hours ago john wamsley Europe tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/l6JPQ3VC0H via @CBSNews 15 hours ago RICO The Bidens! Europe tightens restrictions to combat second covid wave, as Israel embarks on lockdown exit https://t.co/3UTP1XbIoz #Islamic #MAGA 20 hours ago @Easy_Branches https://easybranches.com/contribute RT @Network_Easy: Malta tightens COVID-19 restrictions, makes wearing masks mandatory - Reuters India: Malta is making the wearing of face… 22 hours ago @network_easy Malta tightens COVID-19 restrictions, makes wearing masks mandatory - Reuters India: Malta is making the wearing of… https://t.co/pjurdTUnLA 22 hours ago Inquirer Fresh restrictions loomed for millions of Europeans at the weekend after the highest-ever worldwide number of coron… https://t.co/0gxykOCLBM 1 day ago bruno chiarello RT @dwnews: The Netherlands is going into a partial lockdown for at least four weeks, while Italy imposes new restrictions on public gather… 1 day ago lizombe media "London tightens restrictions as a second wave of virus cases washes over Europe." by BY ANNA SCHAVERIEN via NYT Ne… https://t.co/oxLdvTJb75 2 days ago