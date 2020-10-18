Global  
 

Buccaneers rough up Aaron Rodgers, bottle up Packers' explosive offense in rout

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The highly anticipated duel between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers never materialized, as the Buccaneers defense made quick work of the Packers QB.
