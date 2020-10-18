|
Buccaneers rough up Aaron Rodgers, bottle up Packers' explosive offense in rout
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The highly anticipated duel between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers never materialized, as the Buccaneers defense made quick work of the Packers QB.
