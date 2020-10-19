|
Adele says she's "so excited" and "absolutely terrified" to host Saturday Night Live
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Adele is stepping back into the spotlight this month. The singer announced on Instagram that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live on 24 October. Accompanying Adele is musical guest H.E.R., and it's clear that the "Hello" singer is very, very excited about her latest gig. "Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes...
