'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak Prescott
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
