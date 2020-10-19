Global  
 

'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak Prescott

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020
Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
Jimmy Johnson on Andy Dalton leading the Cowboys & Tom Brady's frustration with Bucs | THE HERD

Jimmy Johnson on Andy Dalton leading the Cowboys & Tom Brady's frustration with Bucs | THE HERD

 Jimmy Johnson joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Andy Dalton leading the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury. Plus, hear Jimmy's thoughts on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tough matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

'I believe I'm a starter': After Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, what does Andy Dalton offer Cowboys?

 The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton this offseason to provide a veteran presence behind Dak Prescott. Now he takes over at QB in Dallas' moment of crisis.
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker

 The NFL's Buffalo Bills applied to trademark the term "Bills Mafia" that was created at a grassroots level by a group of passionate fans.
Fox Sports' Joe Buck to call major sports event every day this week

 Fox Sports' Joe Buck is covering a full slate of major sporting events this week, including the World Series and NFL games on Monday and Thursday.
NFL Week 6 winners and losers: Bucs' defense shines, Adam Gase's Jets hit embarrassing low

 The Jets are the only winless team left in the NFL after yet another humiliating defeat, this time at the hands of the Dolphins.
32 things we learned from Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season

 Derrick Henry had another monster day in a historic outing for the Titans' offense, but he was far from the only standout on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury [Video]

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury

Football Allstar Dak Prescott suffered a serious injury on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left the field on a cart holding back tears as he raised a fist to the fans. Prescott had suffered a horrific injury during the NFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants. Prescott has since undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. CNN reports that there is no word yet on when Prescott may be returning to the field.

Young Eagles diehard Giovanni Hamilton wishes Dak Prescott well: 'Never want to see that happen'

 Even the most passionate of Philadelphia Eagles fans is putting the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys aside to send best wishes to QB Dak Prescott.
Dak Prescott Discharged from Hospital After 'Successful' Ankle Surgery

 Dak Prescott is now recovering at home after he was discharged from the hospital Monday following a successful ankle surgery, the Cowboys say. 27-year-old..
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Fracture [Video]

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Fracture

Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a devastating injury during the team’s Sunday night game.

Drew Brees Cops Baller Condo In New Orleans High-Rise, Golf Simulator Room!

 Drew Brees has channeled his inner George Jefferson ... TMZ Sports has learned the QB's moved on up to a deluxe condo in a sky-high New Orleans building -- and..
Ryan Leaf's May Arrest Not Substance Abuse Related, Lawyer Says

 Ryan Leaf's domestic battery arrest was NOT substance abuse-related ... so says the ex-NFL QB's attorney, who tells TMZ Sports the former San Diego Charger is..
