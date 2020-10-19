See Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' trailer

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman, beloved "Black Panther" star who died Aug. 28, appears in a new trailer for his final film, Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe. It stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Release Date: December 18, 2020 on...

